Workers refuse to accept new rubbish shift pattern

Bin workers at Angus council, in the east of Scotland, have announced 16 strike days against plans to implement a punishing split-shift system.

Around 140 Unite union members are fighting against bosses’ decision that rubbish should be collected 6am-10pm.

They are set to stage a five-day walkout from 8 April, and then every Monday for three months.

The new collections would mean a huge change in working conditions.

Workers are worried about their work-life balance and the efficiency of the service.

George Ramsay, Unite regional industrial officer, said, “Angus council is fully to blame for this imminent disruption to service.

“We firmly believe that these proposed changes will ultimately result in a poorer service for the public and great pressures on the workforce.”

Alongside strike days, workers have unleashed a programme of work to rule and an overtime ban until late June.

They are set to strike on 8, 12, 15, 22, 29 April, 6, 13, 2,0, 27 May, and 3, 10, 17, 24 June.