Strikers get the feeling for a fightback in Ealing

Civil service workers at a west London tax office were set to strike on Wednesday of this week in a fight to save jobs.

Some 200 members of the PCS union are fighting the closure of their HMRC office in Ealing, which could cause well over 100 job losses.

If the closure goes ahead, it could force workers to commute up to three hours a day or be made redundant.

Many strikers say the journey across the city to the proposed new office in Stratford, east London, would be too far and too expensive. Ealing is one of many HMRC offices that have faced closure as part of bosses’ “Building our Future” plan which has already caused hundreds of job losses.