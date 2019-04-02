Don’t close All Hallows

Some 200 people crowded into Ditchingham Village Hall, Norfolk, last Saturday to campaign against the imminent closure of the All Hallows Health Trust.

All Hallows provides NHS and social care services including a community hospital and a nursing home.

A petition to save All Hallows has topped 6,600 signatures.

The meeting heard moving accounts of how people’s loved ones with special needs are left fearing for their future.

Tory MP Peter Aldous said from the top table that the matter could be sorted out locally without involving the secretary of state.

But his complacency did not match the mood of the meeting, which blamed austerity and the market, and called for huge protests on the streets.