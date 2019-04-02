Reinstate victimised UCU rep Lee Humber

UCU union members and other activists are fighting to defend victimised UCU rep Lee Humber. Bosses at Ruskin College suspended Lee, who is membership secretary of the UCU there, on Monday.

The suspension followed an overwhelming vote of no confidence in the principal, Paul Di Felice, by the UCU branch.

The union branch said the suspension was made on “bogus charges”. “This suspension is an attack on all trade unions trying to resist privatisation of education and public services for profit,” it said in a statement.

The UCU is demanding the immediate reinstatement of Lee and for the charges to be dropped.