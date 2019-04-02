Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Reinstate victimised UCU rep Lee Humber

Issue No. 2648
Supporting suspended UCU rep Lee Humber

Supporting suspended UCU rep Lee Humber

UCU union members and other activists are fighting to defend victimised UCU rep Lee Humber. Bosses at Ruskin College suspended Lee, who is membership secretary of the UCU there, on Monday.

The suspension followed an overwhelming vote of no confidence in the principal, Paul Di Felice, by the UCU branch.

The union branch said the suspension was made on “bogus charges”. “This suspension is an attack on all trade unions trying to resist privatisation of education and public services for profit,” it said in a statement. 

The UCU is demanding the immediate reinstatement of Lee and for the charges to be dropped.

Send messages of protest to the principal at pfelice@ruskin.ac.uk and to Doug Nicholls, chair of the Ruskin College Board of Directors, at dnicholls@ruskin.ac.uk Send messages of support to the chair of Ruskin College UCU at dmcdermott@ruskin.ac.uk and sign the petition at bit.ly/reinstateLee

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 2 Apr 2019, 14:58 BST
Issue No. 2648
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.