Overground strikes unite

by Sarah Bates
Issue No. 2648
All aboard the strike train on the Overground

All aboard the strike train on the Overground (Pic: Linus Follert/Flickr)

Two groups of workers were set to strike on the London Overground this week.

Cleaners were set to stage a 48-hour strike from 9pm on Thursday. The RMT union members used to work for outsourcer Carillion before but were transferred to another company—Vinci—after its collapse.

Travel Safe Officers, who work for STM Group, struck for 24 hours on Tuesday over a pay freeze.

Arriva Rail London has responsibility for contracts on the Overground—and both groups of workers held a joint demonstration outside its headquarters on Tuesday.

News
Tue 2 Apr 2019, 15:03 BST
Issue No. 2648
