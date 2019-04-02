Anti-racists rally in wake of Islamophobic hate crime

Over 100 people rallied outside Turnpike Lane Tube station on Monday after a man tried to pull off a Muslim woman’s hijab last Saturday.

Lina, the student who was attacked at the north London station, joined the Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) protest. “It shocks you,” she said.

“I just wanted to make it clear to people, do not fear for your life, do not feel like you have to stay at home.”

Lina called on people to “intervene if you see anything like that happen”.

“Thank god that I am composed enough to do something about it, but a lot of people wouldn’t know what to do,” she said.

The protest brought together Labour Party members, other socialists, trade unionists and Muslim organisations.

Lotte, a Labour member in Hornsey and Wood Green, said, “It’s massively important that we stand together on all occasions that we see racist activity.”

Simon from SUTR said, “You have to see this in a bigger and wider context. It’s only a couple of weeks ago that 50 Muslims were murdered at two mosques in New Zealand by a fascist.

“Fascists are emboldened because politicians around the world have played the race card.”

Police have arrested a 51-year old man.