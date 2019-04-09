Israeli elections spell trouble for Palestinians

Results of elections in Israel hold no good outcome for Palestinians.

Incumbent prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that if he is re-elected he will annexe all Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. This would cement the occupation and make daily life harder for Palestinians.

His right wing Likud party appeared to be the frontrunner at the start of the week. But to stay in government Netanyahu would need the support of smaller, even more right wing parties.

Netanyahu’s main opponent, Benny Gantz, was in charge of Israel’s army during its assault on the Gaza Strip in 2014, which killed 2,251 Palestinians. He began his election campaign by boasting that more than 1,000 “terrorists” were killed under his command.

Gantz’s newly-formed Blue and White party says it wants to “deepen” the separation between Israel and the Palestinians, but also wants to hold onto the settlements.

Some 400,000 Israelis live in the West Bank, in settlements built on stolen Palestinian land. Formally attaching them to Israel would leave Palestinians to live on fragmented scraps of land under Israeli military control.