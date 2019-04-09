Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

The things they say

Issue No. 2649

‘My father is German, born in a very wonderful place in Germany so I have a very great feeling for Germany’

Donald Trump, whose father was born in New York

‘First of all, we are not zombies. I would like to confirm to the House that that is the case’

Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng was last week forced to confirm the Tories are not the undead

‘Zombie secretary with zombie ministers’

Labour MP Barry Sheerman on Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay

‘They will have a riot on their hands’

An unnamed Tory on the impact of Theresa May doing a deal with Jeremy Corbyn

‘Never assume that just because Monday has always followed Sunday, it always will’

Tory MP Oliver Letwin

Issue No. 2649
Who Says?
Tue 9 Apr 2019, 13:13 BST
Issue No. 2649
