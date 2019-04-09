Hundreds of thousands join protests in Sudan

Hundreds of thousands of people joined demonstrations across Sudan last Saturday.

In the capital Khartoum, protesters chanted, “Freedom, freedom, justice—one people, one army.” Soldiers nevertheless fired tear gas and made arrests.

Baha Ibrahim, a 28 year old university graduate, said, “I’m here because I want to see a change of the entire regime, not only the president.

“They all should go.”

Bashir, who has ruled Sudan for 30 years, has cracked down on demonstrations.

But Saturday’s protests saw an escalation in the revolt. Protests took place in ten cities and towns. Sections of workers joined them.

Army leaders, seeing Bashir’s vulnerability, could remove him. But it will be only to consolidate their own rule.

Thousands of Sudanese people from across Britain demonstrated in London on Saturday. Dak, one of the protesters, told Socialist Worker, “We have seen how Bouteflika has been brought down in Algeria. That makes us even more determined to bring down our own dictator.

“I am very optimistic about the future.

“Women have been at the front of the protests, that’s a big and hopeful sign for Sudan.”