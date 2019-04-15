Hundreds mark 30th anniversary of Hillsborough disaster

Hundreds of people gathered in Liverpool on Monday to mark 30 years since the Hillsborough football disaster.

Some 96 Liverpool fans died as a result of the disaster, which saw a crush build up in two pens at Sheffield’s Hillsborough football ground.

Relatives of those who died and campaigners read out the names of the 96 at a monument dedicated to the victims in Liverpool city centre.

Sheila Coleman from the Hillsborough Justice Campaign told the crowd, “Let’s not ignore our achievements. One person has now been found guilty in relation to Hillsborough.

“And we can now say that the 96 were unlawfully killed. We wouldn’t have got these things without you fighting. Never underestimate what you have done.”

Earlier in the day, Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram addressed the NEU union conference in the city.

Protecting

He attended the match in 1989. “In the days and weeks that followed, my trust in the people charged with protecting our safety and investigating wrongdoing was smashed,” he said.

“My faith in the democratic institutions governing our country was destroyed.”

Steve denounced a “cover-up and smears” against fans. He said those fighting for justice were “taking on the most powerful of British institutions”.

“Those really responsible were refusing to accept culpability,” he said. “But worse. We saw the establishment colluding to scapegoat the victims with lurid headlines to smear a city and its people.

“The lies and deceit went to the very heart of government.”

He added, “Despite the recent trials, to date no one at a senior level has been held responsible for the events and the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster. The fight still isn’t over.