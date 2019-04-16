Protests repressed in Algeria

Strikes and protests in Algeria have continued despite the regime’s attempts to undercut the movement.

Interim president Abdelkader Bensalah has announced new elections for 4 July.

But hundreds of thousands joined protests last Friday to demand further change.

“We will be out in large numbers,”protester Yassine told the Al Jazeera news website. “They don’t know what’s coming.

“They won’t be able to do anything against us.”

Police attacked protesters last Friday, the first time since the movement began two months ago.

Police said 108 people were arrested.

Marched

In London some 2,000 people marched from Trafalgar Square to the Algerian embassy last Sunday.

Rabie, one of the organisers, told Socialist Worker, “There have been eight consecutive protests in Algiera which have been 100 percent peaceful, then we saw two hours of police gassing people.

“A lot of people are against the idea that the army can deliver a democratic transition.

He pointed out that “all the presidents since independence have come from the army, with no exceptions”.

“Bensalah is a part of that clan,” he said.

Khalfi was also on the London protest. He said, “With independence in 1962 the country was liberated, but the people were not.

“This revolution is changing that.

“Now the whole of Algeria is united—Arab and Berber stand together.”