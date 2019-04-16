Obituary - Matt Gardiner, 1939 - 2019

It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of our comrade Matt Gardiner.

Although he had been ill for some time, we saw Matt regularly and we were shocked to hear he had died.

Matt had been a merchant seaman and a skilled manual worker in a number of workplaces. Later, after he had the opportunity of going to university, he was a social care worker and a teacher.

Matt had an unshakeable belief in the working class as the agent of change in society.

While a teacher, he was an active member of the EIS union. His wide range of experiences, and the fact that he had been in the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) since January 1983, made Matt a continual source of wisdom to comrades in Glasgow.

Matt read widely and he never stopped questioning the injustices of the system.

This sense of justice, his anti-racism and his socialism were allied to a strong sense of humour, modesty and a commitment to socialist activity.

This meant that despite his illness, he made a real effort to come and contribute to socialist and anti-racist meetings.

Matt was proud to sell Socialist Worker and was a founding member of the Cumbernauld SWP branch.

Matt spent much time with his long-term partner, Eleanor, to whom he had been married for 48 years.

He had two sons, Chris who survives him, and Jeremy, who died from multiple sclerosis at age five. Our thoughts go out to his family.

Matt will be sadly missed.