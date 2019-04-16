Firefighters reject ‘insulting proposal’ over new duties

Firefighters have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to enter into open-ended contracts.

In a consultative ballot, 97 percent of FBU union members said no to an employers’ proposal that would have seen locally-imposed expansion of a firefighter’s role.

The union argued this could allow local employers to expand a firefighter’s role at will and without boundaries.

The turnout in the ballot was 58 percent.

Firefighters’ pay has been frozen or capped below inflation for nearly a decade.

Employers proposed a 13.6 percent pay raise over the course of three years.

However, there was no guarantee that firefighters would actually be paid it as employers had not received any indication that government was willing to provide the necessary funding.

The FBU’s executive council will consider the next steps.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said, “This ballot has proven beyond doubt the anger that FBU members feel at this insulting proposal.”