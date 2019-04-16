Fighting against the toxic legacy of Grenfell Tower fire

School students studying in the shadow of Grenfell Tower in west London are angry about being exposed to toxins caused by the 2017 fire.

Keira studies at the Kensington Aldridge Academy next to the Grenfell site.

She told Socialist Worker, “The government doesn’t care about us—they are just trying to act like they care but they don’t. If they did they would move us away from here.

“We’re going to wear face masks to raise awareness about it.”

Increased

A report by fire toxicity expert Professor Anna Stec and others found that there was a “significantly increased cancer risk” indicated by samples taken from near to Grenfell Tower.

Housing activist Jan Sweeney said, “The kids in the school shouldn’t have been moved back so soon, especially with the toxicity we now know about.”

On 5 April activists blocked a busy road to protest about the toxicity scandal.

Other activists spoke out at last week’s Silent Walk to remember the at least 72 people who died in the fire.

“West Kensington is already polluted thanks to the Westway flyover,” said Isis.

“Now that has been exacerbated.”

Keira is a pseudonym