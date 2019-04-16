Cops face discipline charges after ignoring Shana Grice

Cops are to face disciplinary charges after refusing to investigate a woman’s former partner after she told them he was stalking her. Instead they fined her for wasting police time.

Shana Grice’s throat was cut by Michael Lane in 2016. He was convicted of her murder in 2017.

Grice made five complaints against him between February and July 2016. Lane had a history of violence against her after she finished their relationship.

He broke into her house, assaulted her, slashed her car tyres and fitted a tracker to her car.

Lane was only ever cautioned in relation to his offences against Grice.

In 2016 he assaulted her in the street.

Grice was fined £90 for wasting police time after she reported the incident.