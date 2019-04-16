Extinction Rebellion protests take place across the world

Extinction Rebellion said on Tuesday, “In 25 countries around the world, rebels of all kinds and backgrounds have begun taking non-violent direct action in a bid to save our planet from catastrophe.”

Mobilisations included:

Denmark

Protesters blocked parliament and a number of town halls round the country.

New Zealand

Protesters brought a road intersection in the city of Auckland to a halt. People stood in the intersection with a banner reading “Rebel for Life”. There were other protests across the country.

Spain/Catalonia

Marches and other mobilisations took place in Barcelona, Valencia, Girona and other cities.

Australia

Extinction Rebellion activists organised a partial shutdown of one of Melbourne’s main traffic routes.

Belgium

Campaigners in Brussels blocked the road and formed the XR logo in front of the European Parliament.

Sweden

Activists held a lie-in at the parliament in Stockholm and then blocked the city’s main bridge.

Canada

Extinction Rebellion Ottawa blocked intersections and talked to drivers and passers-by then moving on to other intersections.

Switzerland

Protesters occupied the Chauderon bridge in Lausanne.

Germany

Hundreds of activists blockaded the Oberbaum bridge in Berlin.

Turkey

Protests took place in Istanbul.

Portugal

Activists gathered at the Ritz in Lisbon, where the Portuguese government was hosting a European Climate Summit with major polluters.

United States

Campaigners gathered in Seattle.