Oxford Circus is one of the blockaded sites
People have shown great courage and determination
Some activists hit the headquarters of Shell because it had covered up the reality of climate change for decades
The police carried out mass arrests, but this didn't break resistance
There are many ways to protest
"Anti-war for life" says this Welsh banner
Waterloo Bridge was held through the night and despite repeated police attacks on Wednesday
People gained confidence from each other and because they know the importance of the issues
Discussions and learning together
XR wants the government to tell the truth about the scale of the crisis the world now faces.
The movement has been an inspiration
This issue is not going away