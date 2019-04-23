Back Unison election candidates who want an active union

Unison union members are voting for seats on the national executive with the ballot closing on 17 May.

Some left members are fighting for election under the “Vote for action—vote for change” manifesto. It says, “We believe that our union needs to change—to be more democratic, member-led, active, and a fighting union.”

The elections come after a year of key battles, particularly by low-paid women.

In October women workers in Glasgow staged a dramatic 48-hour strike as part of their battle for equal pay.

Merseyside care workers at Alternative Futures Group have announced further strikes to fight for the national minimum wage.

And women in the home enablement service in Birmingham have taken over 60 days of strikes against years of attacks on their jobs.

In London, traffic wardens in Camden have staged 27 days of action fighting for decent pay.

Camden Unison branch secretary Liz Wheatley is running for the Greater London regional seat for the NEC and said these workers “show how we can organise to fight back”.

“I am proud to be standing alongside them on the picket lines and protests,” she said.

“Austerity is not caused by migrants—there’s plenty of money to go around but it’s lining the pockets of those at the top of society” she said.

Sandy Nicoll is Soas University branch secretary and is currently engaged in the fight against job cuts.

He argues for a union that “fights to improve our members’ lives while defending the vital services we provide.”

Socialist Worker supports candidates campaigning under the “Vote for action—vote for change” banner.

For a full list of candidates campaigning for change go to unisonnecelections.weebly.com