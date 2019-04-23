NEU delegates back fight

The NEU union ended its first annual conference in Liverpool last week.

In the first days of conference, delegates backed motions to ballot for a boycott of the hated Sats tests and for more action on pay.

They also passed a series of motions calling for continued campaigning against baseline testing and for the abolition of the Ofsted schools inspectorate.

Joint NEU general secretary Kevin Courtney said the move showed workers feel “our system of assessment and accountability is not fit for purpose”.

He said testing “dominates schools, imposing a culture of fear, overwork and compliance”.

NEU delegates also instructed the union to “work closely with the Labour leadership to see that Labour abolishes all the Conservative anti-union laws”.

Motions supporting equality campaigns were passed including a motion instructing the union to affiliate to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The motion noted the “maltreatment of Palestinian children in the Israeli military court system” and the “illegal occupation of the West Bank and siege of Gaza”.

Delegates backed Labour’s proposal for a National Education Service. And they instructed the union leaders to support action including strikes to defend workers.

Delegates called for more money for Special Educational Needs provision.

Workers in the NEU union at the John Roan school in south east London plan to strike for the 13th time on Tuesday 14 May.

The action is part of a long-running campaign to stop the school being turned into an academy.

GMB union members at the school have also struck against the plan, and parents are campaigning against it. Earlier this month, the Schools Week website reported that the government has revoked 33 academy orders.

Strikers plan to lobby the Department for Education at midday on the day of the strike.

lGo to John Roan Strike picket line: Revoke The Academy Order! on Facebook. Send messages of support to greenwichnut@outlook.com