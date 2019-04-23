Support Jo McNeill for UCU general secretary

Voting in the UCU union general secretary election was set to begin on Monday of next week.

The UCU Left, which Socialist Worker supports, is backing Jo McNeill.

Jo stood against the previous general secretary Sally Hunt in 2017 and won 41 percent of the vote.

In her election address Jo said she is a “lifelong activist” who has led campaigns to save jobs and win better conditions for workers.

She added that she is “actively anti-racist”.

Jo is president of Liverpool university UCU branch. It was the first branch to reject a shoddy offer that the union leadership backed to end a universities pensions dispute last year.

She released a manifesto for further and adult education earlier this month. It points out that 40 percent of the adult education budget has been slashed since 2010.

The manifesto calls for a fight against neoliberalism in education, and for the defence of a broader curriculum in colleges.

It also calls for all fees to be scrapped, for the restoration of the Education Maintenance Allowance and for the abolition of Ofsted.

Jo calls for fixed-term and hourly-paid contracts to be scrapped, and for refugees to have the right to free education.

Activists in colleges and universities should organise election hustings and invite Jo to speak.

The ballot ends on Thursday 23 May.

For more information and election materials go to jomcneill4gensec.com