Reports round-up: Deliveroo bulletin is ready to collect

Deliveroo workers have launched a monthly bulletin to discuss the way forward for their fight for better pay working conditions.

It features articles on how to get involved in strikes, as well as formulating lists of local and national demands.

Read the bulletin at bit.ly/Puncture1

Strikes could test Scottish exam body

Workers at Scotland’s national qualifications’ body are balloting for strikes.

This could lead to widespread disruption with staff refusing to process students’ exam marks.

Alison MacLean, Unite union regional industrial officer, said a restructure of the Scottish Qualifications Agency had been “shambolic and chaotic”.

“Unite has many members who have either been displaced, had to apply for new roles or not been matched to suitable roles,” she added.

Social workers get ready for resistance

Social work staff in West Dunbartonshire near Glasgow have voted for strikes saying unsafe practices and unacceptable workloads are putting people at risk.

The Unison union said a consultative ballot among Children and Families social work staff resulted in a

92 percent vote for strikes on an 88 percent turnout.

The union says there will be a formal strike ballot unless the council changes course.

Meltdown postponed at Sellafield plant

A planned strike at the Sellafield nuclear facility has been delayed by the Unite union for talks.

Around 180 workers were due to start a ten-day walkout from 19 April but the action was postponed to 24 April.

Security guards, cleaners, catering, vending, laundry and environmental operatives voted 98 percent for strikes on a 70 percent turnout.

Workers rejected outsourcer Mitie’s pay offer of just £8.45 an hour and a further ten-day strike is planned from 4 May.

Couriers demand equal treatment

Couriers for The Doctors Laboratory (TDL) medical delivery service are balloting for strikes.

The demands include equal pay and conditions with other TDL employees and bonus rates for unsociable hours, overtime, weekends and bank holidays.

The workers are part of the IWGB trade union.

Two groups of workers could strike in Newham

A second group of workers at Newham Council in east London are set to start voting on strikes.

Around 75 Unite union members in the housing repairs unit are being balloted on whether to take action on a “myriad of issues”.

They include pay cuts of up to 20 percent.

The ballot of carpenters, electricians and plumbers is set to close on 22 May.

Around 45 bin workers, also Unite members, may strike over the council’s failure to implement a grading structure.

It is estimated that workers have lost up to £20,000 over 12 years as a result of this.

Fight over pay takes flight at Luton and Heathrow

Unite union members at Heathrow and Luton Airports are getting ready for strikes that could cause huge disruption to travel.

Over 300 baggage handlers at Heathrow in west London were set to start a four-day walkout from Friday of this week.

They are fighting a six-year pay freeze and want the London Living Wage of £10.55 an hour.

Meanwhile, workers at Luton are preparing for a week-long walkout against low pay from Friday of this week.

Bosses at GH London made an improved offer after a strike last month, but have now reneged on it.

Kevin Hall, Unite regional officer for Heathrow, said, “The overwhelming vote for strikes is proof that workers are fed up with year on year pay freezes. There is a lot of anger with more and more workers joining Unite to demand an end to this pay injustice.”

Bus workers gear up for strikes in Edinburgh

Workers at Lothian buses in Edinburgh are preparing to strike over a “catalogue of issues”.

Unite union members voted by 94 percent for industrial action in a consultative ballot after talks broke down.

Bosses have taken away union reps’ facility time, which allows them to do union activity during working hours without loss of pay.

Unite regional industrial officer Lyn Turner said, “It’s disappointing that it has come to this.

“But the ballot result clearly shows that our members are prepared to do whatever it takes to get Lothian buses to understand the strength and depth of feeling.”