March to demand second Scottish independence referendum

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a demonstration for Scottish independence in Glasgow on Saturday of next week.

It follows a series of independence marches last year.

Organisers All Under One Banner (AUOB) said, “If we want independence then we have to be defiant and rock the boat.

“And there’s no better way than mass demonstrations, ruffling the feathers of the status quo in a powerfully positive and peaceful way.”

Scottish National Party (SNP)-run Glasgow City Council has tried to put restrictions on the march, including a change to its start time.

Manny Singh from AUOB said, “The Orange Order and other groups get to march when they want so why can’t we?

“We have stated from the beginning that our start time is 1.30pm prompt.

“The reason for that time is the significant numbers of people who are coming from near and far.

“They are coming not just from Glasgow and all over Scotland, the rest of Britain and Europe, but from Canada, the USA and even Australia and New Zealand.”

There is increasing unease that the SNP isn’t demanding a new independence referendum and has adopted a neoliberal vision for an independent Scotland.

This includes accepting that Scotland would continue with the British pound for a long period, severely restricting its ability to set an independent economic policy.

But, in a sign of the pressure, SNP depute leader Keith Brown has agreed to speak on Saturday of next week. Previously SNP leaders have tended to spurn AUOB events.

March for independence, Saturday 4 May, assemble 12.30pm for 1.30pm departure, Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green