Brexit crisis - Tories say Theresa May has got to go

Theresa May was facing a growing revolt as Brexit talks with Labour resumed on Tuesday.

Sections of her party spent the Easter bank holiday hatching plots to force her out as prime minister.

Nigel Evans, joint executive secretary of the backbenchers’ 1922 Committee, called on May to go in a “matter of days” on Tuesday.

His intervention came ahead of a meeting of the committee, which runs party leadership elections.

“She should go as quickly as possible and if she refuses to do so, we should look to change rules or have an ­indicative vote,” he said.

Over 70 local Tory party bosses called for a vote of no confidence in May.

The National Conservative Convention, made up of 800 of the party’s highest-ranking officials, has to call an emergency general meeting to discuss this within the next few weeks.

The vote won’t be binding, but it could show the scale of opposition to May across the party.

One comment, leaked from a forum of local party bosses, said, “We must do whatever it takes to get rid of her.”

Elections

The right hope to gain from the Tories’ crisis in European elections on 23 May. Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has held launch rallies across Britain and rides at around ­14 ­percent in the polls.

It’s led by former Tory and Ukip figures. A Survation poll last week found that 40 ­percent of Tory ­councillors were planning to vote for Farage’s party.

Farage wants to paint himself as a democrat who represents all Leave voters against an out-of-touch establishment. Labour becoming the party of Remain would be a gift to Farage.

Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson last weekend piled pressure onto Jeremy Corbyn to back a second ­referendum on Brexit.

He claimed it was the only way to beat Farage and the Brexit Party.

Corbyn could have sought to unite Leave and Remain around a socialist, anti-racist vision of Brexit.

But he fudged Brexit for the sake of party unity and arrived at a right wing vision.

The leadership policy is to dump EU migrants’ freedom of movement—while keeping many of the single market’s rules that restrict public ownership.

The real dividing line shouldn’t be between ­working class Leave and Remain supporters. It should be between those who want to defend workers and migrants’ rights and those who don’t.

Stand Up To Racism has called a national day of action on Saturday against Ukip. It is calling for unity—whether people voted Leave or Remain—to push back the right and racism in the European elections.