Donald Trump set to visit Britain 3-5 June - flood the streets with protests

Donald Trump is coming to Britain in June for a three-day state visit from 3 June.

The visit of the vile US president is timed to coincide with the anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Full details are yet to be confirmed, but what can be predicted is a huge outpouring of rage.

Last time Trump dared to come to Britain—in July last year—some 250,000 people took to the streets of central London.

Thousands more trailed Trump’s tour of Britain as he visited Oxford and Scotland.That must happen again if the visit goes ahead.

The Together Against Trump group, which called the protests last time, has said it will “flood the capital with hundreds of thousands of protesters”.

Trump’s invitation is a sign of desperation from the Tories. They want to preserve the “special relationship” with the US.

Sabby Dhalu is from Stand Up To Trump, part of Together Against Trump.

She said, “All those that value peace and hope for a better world must take to the streets and say Trump is not welcome here!”

Mueller won’t beat Trump

The announcement of Trump’s visit comes as he is under scrutiny in the US.

Special counsel Robert Mueller last week delivered his report into Russian influence over Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign.

He found no direct connection, but showed that Trump had tried to undermine the investigation.

Many senior Democratic politicians had been relying on the investigation to deal a blow to Trump.

Now some are calling for his impeachment.

But this is little more than a tactic to increase their own standing in primary election campaigns that are now underway.

Resistance to Trump must be led by action on the streets and in workplaces, not by the self-interested hypocrites at the top of society.