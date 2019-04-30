Donald Trump’s attacks on migrants - more reasons to protest against his visit in June

Racist US president Donald Trump is coming to Britain in June for a state visit. And apparently he’s keen to give people here more reasons to oppose him.

His attacks on migrants have stepped up a gear. On Sunday Trump described the US border regime as a “Disneyland”.

“Literally you have ten times more families coming up because they won’t be separated from their children,” he said. “It’s a disaster.”

Holding camps are being erected in Texas to detain people. Migrants who have made it across the border, or who are waiting for asylum claims to be processed, are held in terrible conditions.

In March migrants were kept in a holding pen underneath the bridge across the border between El Paso and Juarez on the Mexican side.

They were moved to a tent facility which some said was worse than the pens under the bridge.

Now more tent detention centres are being erected.

Trump has given a blank cheque to immigration officials in their fight against migrants’ rights.

Earlier this month he is reported to have told Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officials to stop asylum seekers from crossing the border. This is illegal under both US and international law.

This comes as armed militias patrol the border to look for migrants attempting the lethal crossing. They claim to be working in coordination with the CBP.

Militarising

And Trump and the Department of Homeland Security are intent on further militarising the southern border.

The US army is reportedly on the cusp of granting approval for troops to take a more active role there. In particular, the Trump administration wants them to build and run migrant detention camps near the border. People resisting Trump’s border regime are being targeted.

A judge and a former court officer face federal charges for allegedly helping a migrant to evade an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The two could be facing up to 20 years in jail.

Trump has consistently sought to create a crisis at the border. Earlier in April he was forced to back down from a plan to close the border between the US and Mexico completely.

Much of his attacks are grandstanding to solidify his base before the 2020 presidential elections. But they have an effect.

The racist poison drips from the top. And it flows down to groups of armed men roaming the US border to deny people fleeing violence and poverty the chance of a better life.

Tens of thousands have died trying to make the crossing from Mexico into the US.

Trump’s regime must be stopped. And he must be met with mass protests when he comes to Britain next month.

Join the protests against Trump’s state visit—go to bit.ly/TrumpJune

Assault at Synagogue

A Nazi has killed one person and left three others fighting for their lives after an attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California on Saturday.

The killer, John T Earnest, posted an antisemitic statement on the Internet. In it he also admitted to an arson attack on a mosque in San Diego on 24 March.

The document mentions Robert Bowers as an “inspiration”. Bowers was the fascist who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in October last year.

Donald Trump has made such attacks more likely. He supported the far right after its mobilisation in Charlottesville in August 2017.

Just hours before Saturday’s attack Trump reiterated his support for Charlottesville protesters, saying there were “very fine people on both sides”.