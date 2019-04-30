Reports round up: A swan song for far right Anne Marie Waters

Around 250 people joined a “Anti Racist Festival” against the far right For Britain party in Swansea last Saturday.

Musicians, poets and speakers joined the counter-mobilisation organised by Stand Up To Racism.

Around 40 people listened to the For Britain leader Anne Marie Waters.

Social media comments indicate they were frustrated at their turnout and at how counter-protesters drowned out their rally.

Alan Thomson

Shameful act by Theatre UK bosses

UK Theatre, the theatre bosses’ organisation, has reneged on a promise of annual pay increases.

The Bectu union put in a 5 percent pay claim for 2018-19. But bosses’ proposals for increases in basic pay were all linked to decreases in other payments, such as Sunday and Bank Holiday working.

Helen Ryan, Bectu assistant national secretary, said, “It is a shame that they are choosing to leave workers without a nationally agreed pay award.”

Bristol students stage rent strike

Around 130 students at Bristol University are on rent strike.

Their demands include affordable rent of no more than 30 percent of the maintenance loan.

Other demands include access to emergency housing as well as management transparency over university accommodation budgets.

Engine workers back pay strikes

Manufacturing workers at a Somerset firm could be headed for walkouts after voting by 83 percent for strikes over pay.

The Unite union members work at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Bridgwater. The company manufactures specialist seals for high pressure engines.

Workers rejected a 2.8 percent pay offer.

Resistance heats up in Sellafield

Workers at Sellafield nuclear plant in Cumbria were set to begin a ten-day strike for higher pay this Friday.

The 180 Unite union members, employed by outsourcer Mitie, work as security guards, cleaners, caterers and vending, laundry and environmental workers.

The action will follow a six-day strike that began on Wednesday of last week.

Bosses' fright as workers' struggle takes flight

Workers at Aberdeen airport have voted overwhelmingly for strikes.

Unite union members could walk out over a pay claim and changes to their pensions.

The ballot saw an 88 percent vote for strikes on an 80 percent turnout.

They are fighting to keep their defined benefit pension scheme.

Owners AGS Airports offered a 3 percent pay rise for workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow aiports, but no agreement has been reached on the pension proposals.