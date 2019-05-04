Tories battered in local elections—but Labour needs radical vision on Brexit and austerity to break through

The local election results in England are a shattering blow to the Tories and to Theresa May in particular.

In their worst result since 1995, Conservatives lost 1,334 councillors.

The electoral carnage vastly exceeded the 500 losses that analysts had predicted. It also went well beyond the 1,000 losses some Tories had forecast in the hope that a few hundred defeats would not look too bad.

May’s leadership is once more in question. Several MPs have called for her to go.

Sir David Amess urged a change in the party’s rulebook so May can be removed from office. He said backbench leaders must act next week “because we are haemorrhaging support”.

Sir Bernard Jenkin said voters thought the prime minister had “lost the plot”.

“Certainly, among Conservative activists and council candidates, there is an almost universal feeling that it is time for her to move on,” he said.

As May came forward to address an invited audience at the Welsh Conservative conference in Llangollen on Friday, former county councillor Stuart Davies stood up and shouted, “Why don’t you resign? We don’t want you.”

Protest

The Liberal Democrats gained 703 seats, successfully re-establishing themselves for some people as the party to vote for when they wanted to protest at the main parties.

Labour lost 82 seats. It is ridiculous for the media to claim that this is a setback on anything like the scale of the Tories’ disaster.

But Labour would have hoped to make gains, not losses, facing a government in shambles. On the eve of the poll shadow chancellor John McDonnell had said he hoped for 400 wins.

Labour’s position on Brexit has satisfied neither its right wing who want a second referendum to overturn Brexit, or those who want to push ahead with leaving the EU.

The party’s problems were summed up in Sunderland where the party lost nine councillors.

Graeme Miller, the Labour council leader said that voters “are not happy as a city that voted to leave the EU that we in the Labour Party haven’t allowed that to happen and they see us as wanting to stay”.

But Sunderland’s Labour MP Bridget Phillipson said the problem was Labour had been too vague in its approach and should now call for a second referendum.

Labour’s problems go deeper than Brexit. Councils it leads have offered only token resistance to the Tory cuts. In some cases, such as in Birmingham, they have launched repeated assaults on their own workers rather than defy the government.

More generally Labour—and the trade union leaders—have not called mobilisations in the streets during month after month of Tory crisis.

Since the 2017 general election the main trend has been to assume that Jeremy Corbyn must act as a prime minister in waiting and that the Tories will collapse.

This drift has allowed the government to survive and has missed the chance to offer a fighting focus for the anger against the Tories.

It has also detached Brexit from agitation over the NHS, jobs, wages, education, action over climate change and other crucial issues.

The Green Party gained 194 councillors, benefiting from the renewed focus on climate chaos after the school student strikes and the Extinction Rebellion mobilisations.

Another reflection of the crisis in mainstream politics is that a raft of independents who won seats on a wide range of issues. This sometimes included racism.

The BBC projects that, if the local election results it analysed were replicated across Britain, both the Conservatives and Labour would get 28 percent of the total vote. That points towards a hung parliament.

The same analysis puts the Lib Dems on 19 percent. That is a significant rise, but it should be remembered that between 1993 and 2010 similar analysis never saw the Lib Dems lower than 24 percent. This is not the “great Lib Dem revival”.

Foretaste

The local elections are a foretaste of what could come at the European Parliament votes in less than three weeks time. These are likely to be even worse for the government.

On 23 May the Brexit Party headed by racist Nigel Farage will be standing—it didn’t stand in the council elections. It will take a huge swathe of votes from the Tories, intensifying their crisis.

It could also take some votes from Labour.

This is not the only threat. Ukip will also be standing a full slate of vile candidates, and fascist Tommy Robinson is standing in North West England.

The danger of the far right grabbing support was shown by victories for the For Britain party of Anne Marie Waters in Hartlepool and Epping Forest on Thursday.

Karen King was elected in the ward of De Bruce, in Hartlepool, taking control of the area from Labour. She took 49.5 per cent of the vote.

Julian Leppert, a former councillor for the British National Party, took Waltham Abbey Paternoster ward from the Tories.

The battle against the racists and the far right is crucial.

But there also needs to be a revival of all forms of class struggle to push the Tories under and to fight for socialist polices.

Socialists win seats in Northern Ireland

In a very positive set of results, People Before Profit socialist candidates were victorious in several wards in Northern Ireland.

Fiona Ferguson was elected in Oldpark, Belfast and Michael Collins in Collin, Belfast.

Shaun Harkin was elected in Foyleside, Derry.

Matt Collins is expected to keep his seat in the Blackmountain ward of west Belfast, in a count that will take place on Saturday.

Eamonn McCann is challenging in the Moor ward in Derry which is also counted on Saturday.