Anti-fascists mobilise action against Nazi Tommy Robinson

Anti-racists are taking the fight against Tommy Robinson to the streets.

The Nazi figurehead is standing as an MEP in north west England in European elections on 23 May.

Supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and Unite Against Fascism (UAF) have already handed out tens of thousands of leaflets.

They are targeting transport hubs, city centres and mosques to make sure there’s a high turnout against Robinson.

Paul Jenkins, SUTR north west organiser, said, “Tommy Robinson has a very good chance of winning a seat if there is a low turnout.”

Last weekend campaigners were out in Eccles, Prestwich, Salford and Manchester. On Monday hundreds, including delegates at the Usdaw union conference, protested against Robinson in Blackpool.

At a mass leafleting at Manchester Piccadilly station last Friday, some people stopped to take flyers to put around their workplaces and local areas. Others said they wanted to get involved with future SUTR activities.

Mobilising

Around 50 activists from across the north west joined a mobilising meeting in the evening.

They included representatives from Labour Party MEP Julie Ward, the Green Party and unions including Unite, Unison, and the NEU.

Manzoor Ali, who runs the Barakah Food Aid community organisation, warned that Robinson being elected could lead to attacks on Muslims. “Muslims are feeling a ­backlash already without him being in power,” he told Socialist Worker.

Supporters of Robinson have already given people a taste of the intimidation and violence they want to bring onto the streets.

Alice Edwards was left with a broken nose after attending a ­protest against Robinson in Warrington last Thursday. She said Daniel Thomas, a high-profile member of the Vote Tommy campaign, punched her. Alice told Socialist Worker, “The people who were involved were part of his entourage.

“They pushed my friend and I rushed over and said, ‘What are you doing?’

“Someone else grabbed my friend from behind and another one of the entourage punched me in the head.

“Then Danny Tommo ran at me and started punching me.”

The attack on Alice and the other protesters came after residents ­confronted Robinson in Bury, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday.

He complained that “some Muslim supporter” had thrown a ­milkshake over him. The following day Robinson punched Danyal Mahmud, an Asian man who threw another milkshake over him in Warrington.

SUTR has activity planned against Robinson across towns in the north west. It has organised a major weekend of campaigning across the region on the weekend before the election.