Inquest into the death of Edson Da Costa begins

An inquest into the death of Edson Da Costa began on Tuesday of this week. Edson died after being stopped by police in Beckton, east London, in June 2017.

He was 25 years old.

Edson was restrained, handcuffed and sprayed with CS gas during the stop.

He was one of four black men to die following restraint by police in just five weeks in 2017.

The deaths led to a number of angry protests.

The inquest will look at issues relating to his death including the lawfulness of force used against him, and steps taken by officers to protect his health and welfare.

His family said, “We have been left with so many unanswered questions. We are desperate for the truth and hope that this inquest will provide the answers that we need.”