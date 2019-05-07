New analysis has revealed that black people are 40 times more likely to be stopped and searched by the police.

The figures from the year up to March 2018 show a dramatic rise from the previous year, where black people were 14 times more likely to be stopped and searched.

The data compiled by the Home Office examines how cops use “section 60” checks—where they can search anyone in a designated area without any cause.

Last month home secretary Sajid Javid announced plans to make it easier for cops to use section 60 powers. He was likely to have known the new figures when he pushed through more powers for racist policing.