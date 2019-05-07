Transport round up: Aberdeen airport workers taxi towards taking action

Strikes could be taking off at Aberdeen Airport after workers voted overwhelmingly for industrial action.

Unite union members could walk out over a pay claim and to keep open their final salary pension.

AGS Airports bosses offered a 3 percent pay increase for workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports.

An Acas conciliation service agreement from 2016 says the pension scheme should remain open, but bosses opened a 60?day consultation on changes in January.

Shauna Wright, a Unite regional officer, said AGS should be “left in no doubt about the strength of feeling among Unite members”.

“They know that our members are prepared to protect their hard earned pensions through strikes or action short of strikes during the busy holiday season,” she said.

Meanwhile, air traffic controllers at Highlands and Island Airports (HIAL) in Scotland could strike after talks broke down last week.

The Prospect union members, who work across HIAL’s 11 airports, are demanding a 10 percent pay rise.

They had rejected bosses’ offer of a 2 percent increase.

Prospect negotiator David Avery said, “We will now move to further industrial action including strikes.”

Workers voted for strikes by 88 percent in March.

Heathrow strikes grounded

Strikes were called off last week at London Heathrow Airport after bosses made a new pay offer.

Some 300 baggage handlers and check-in staff were due to walk out.

They will now vote on the new offer.

In a separate dispute, 120 workers at Luton airport have accepted a new pay offer and suspended action.

It had also been due to start on Friday of last week.

Meanwhile, security guards at Luton Airport have begun their programme of industrial action over changes to shift patterns.

The Unite union members began a seven day walkout on Tuesday.

It followed a four day strike from last Wednesday.

The new shift pattern would see them work an extra 15 days a year.

Taxi drivers refuse to work for under minimum wage

Addison Lee taxi drivers at London Luton Airport struck over pay and unfair working conditions on Wednesday of last week.

The average hourly wage for Addison Lee drivers at the airport is £4.72.

Worker Imran Iqbal said, “On an average week I’m working 65 hours.

“But I’m taking home less than £350.

“That’s far below the minimum wage”

The drivers are members of the Independent Workers of Great Britain (IWGB) union

Last year the owners of Addison Lee—US private equity firm the Carlyle Group—paid out £140 million in dividends to its two billionaire founders.

Donate to the drivers’ strike fund at t.co/E9PaJIuLW9

Uber drivers strike over employment rights

Uber taxi drivers were set to boycott the online app between 7am and 4pm on Wednesday of this week.

The strike was planned to coincide with Uber’s stock market launch, which means the firm’s founder is set to receive almost £7 billion.

Workers in London, Birmingham, Nottingham and Glasgow were set to protest outside the company’s offices in each city.

The IWGB union is demanding Uber respects workers’ rights.