Extinction Rebellion activists organise across Britain

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists across Britain continued their campaigning last weekend.

In Glasgow, XR activists took an anti-fossil fuel message to a huge march for Scottish independence last Saturday.

They handed out a leaflet that argued, “We do not have the luxury of waiting until independence to act to save our planet—we must begin the change now.”

Many May Day marches had speeches from school strikers and XR activists.

The Medway demonstration in Kent was organised around the theme of “climate jobs” and included an XR speaker.

In Chesterfield, Derbyshire, 14 year old Lalla Waddington opened the May Day march. She spoke about her experience as part of the school strikes for the climate.

Activists in Swansea protested on Tuesday of this week against plans to construct a new incinerator by chaining the gates of a waste disposal centre. A decision on whether permission was to be granted for the project was due that day.

In Manchester, XR’s weekly organising meeting saw over 200 gather, with many new activists inspired by April’s International Rebellion.

In Hackney, east London, activists are organising to be part of anti-Trump demonstrations when the world’s biggest climate denier comes to Britain in June.

And Extinction Rebellion activists plan a march in central London on International Mother’s Day this Sunday to “unleash the mighty roar of the lioness”.

Speeches and songs will be made in Parliament Square to show solidarity for mothers already affected by climate change.

School student strikes hit 77 countries

School students are keeping up the pressure to demand urgent action on climate change.

The Fridays for Future group said there were strikes in 77 countries last Friday involving thousands of students.

Organisers said there were 98 strikes in Canada, and 3,000 students marched in Toronto. In Australia, the strike took place ahead of an election in two weeks’ time.

Strikers there are fighting to stop the Adani coalmine. They want a move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030, and no new oil, gas or coal plants. Owen Jenkins said he was on the streets because “if I can’t vote, this is the only way I can do something”.

Protesters tracked former prime minster Tony Abbott down to a local cafe.

Abbott’s 25-year tenure as an MP is being threatened by independent Zali Steggall on a campaign based around climate change.

Abbott told the protesters that “the Earth has survived many things”.

Striker Elise said she hoped he will be “voted out and I don’t have to listen to that anymore”.