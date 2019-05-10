Women’s groups reject Nazi Tommy Robinson’s promise of money

Over 40 women’s organisations and charities have dismissed Tommy Robinson’s promise of money as a “profound insult”.

The Nazi pledged to give “100 percent” of his salary to “child victims of sexual grooming” if he’s elected as an MEP for the North West. He is standing as an independent in European elections on 23 May.

An open letter, published on Friday, slams Robinson for trying to blame Muslims for sexual abuse. It said, “Tommy doesn't care about the rights of women and girls—he is exploiting the pain of survivors and their families to fuel racist hate for his own gain.”

Signatories include End Violence Against Women, the Girls Coalition, Refugee Women founder Natasha Walter, Rape Crisis Surrey and Sussex, Rape Crisis South London and the Women's Centre Cornwall.

It said, “We as organisations and individuals fighting tirelessly against the abuse of women and girls, as survivors of abuse and their families and as people who care about our communities, do not want your money Tommy.

“Those who have suffered sexual and physical abuse were failed by those who should have protected them.

“But Tommy Robinson is no ally for the children he claims to stand up for.

“Tommy Robinson's factually incorrect messages about grooming and his attempt to portray himself as a champion of the cause, are an insult to survivors of abuse.

“It is also a profound insult to the women who have spent their whole lives building support services for survivors and working to ensure some cases finally got to court.”

Preserve

Robinson has a long history of pushing the lie that sexual abuse is the preserve of Muslim men or Muslim culture. He was jailed for contempt of court last May after filming outside a child sexual exploitation trial in Leeds.

The filming could have caused the trial to collapse.

Robinson’s campaign has been marked by intimidation. His supporters beat up Alice Edwards in Warrington on Thursday of last week, leaving her with a bloodied face and broken nose.

But Supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and Unite Against Fascism (UAF) have handed out tens of thousands of leaflets against Robinson. They are holding days of action on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May, which will see campaigners from other areas go to towns and cities in the North West.

He must be stopped