DVSA examiners slam brakes on attacks

Driving examiners and Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) enforcement officers have voted to strike in a long-running dispute over shifts and travel time.

The members of the PCS union members voted by 83 percent to strike.

PCS said the ballot campaign targetted members that “will be asked to take more sustained action” because they work in parts of the DVSA where it says strikes could have a bigger impact.

PCS reps were set to meet to discuss their next steps as Socialist Worker went to press.

Interserve workers can clean up in fight

Cleaners, porters and messengers working at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London were set to strike next week over redundancies and pay cuts.

The members of the PCS union work for outsourcer Interserve. Bosses have imposed redundancies, imposed pay cuts and refused to negotiate with PCS officials.

The workers were set to strike on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

They previously struck for two days earlier this month.