More action at Sellafield over poverty pay

Security, cleaning and catering staff at Sellafield nuclear plant are planning to strike for a further ten days as part of their action over poverty pay.

The Unite union members are set to strike for ten days from this Sunday.

The 180 members have already struck for 16 days, including a ten-day walkout which ended on Monday of this week.

The strikers are outsourced to Mitie and took action after rejecting the firm’s offer of just £8.21 an hour.

Ryan Armstrong, Unite’s regional officer, said, “The strike is having a huge effect with the canteen now barely functioning and workers reporting how quickly buildings have become dirty.

“Mitie bosses need to see sense and return to the negotiating table with the understanding that poverty pay rates must end at Sellafield.”