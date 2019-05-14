Liverpool hospitals equal pay vote

Unite union members at the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen hospitals have voted by a large margin to strike for equal pay.

The support workers voted by 99 percent for strikes on an 81 percent turnout.

They are demanding outsourcer ISS pays them the same rates of pay as workers directly employed by the NHS.

Recent strikes over outsourcing and pay have shown that calling longer periods of action can win results.

Essex against outsourcing

Support staff at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow have overwhelmingly backed strikes against privatisation.

The Unison union members have voted by 99 percent for strikes on an 83 percent turnout over bosses’ plans to outsource their jobs.

Worker Claire Evans said, “This vote is a clear message to our bosses that we don’t want to work for an outside contractor.”

It shows that health workers are ready for a fight against low pay and privatisation.

Unison should call a programme of action.

Unison members at Avon and Wiltshire Partnership Mental Health Trust held a lunchtime protest last Thursday.

The admin workers and medical secretaries are balloting for strikes over the threats to pay and jobs.

Workers should vote for strikes in the ballot, which runs until the 22 May.