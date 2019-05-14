Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Pro-choice protest stands up to the bigots

Issue No. 2654
On Saturdays protest

On Saturday's protest (Pic: Socialist Worker)

Pro-choice activists gathered in central London last Saturday to oppose the annual March for Life protest.

Thousands of bigots joined the anti-abortionist march before a rally in Parliament Square.

The counter-protest was called by Abortion Rights.

Hayley is secretary of the Doctors for Choice group, which also backed the pro-choice protest.

She said, “We are seeing the rise of an American-style movement where anti-abortionists hold protests at abortion clinics.”

Connie from Queen Mary University Feminist Society said, “The right to choose is something we can’t afford to lose—we have to defend it.”

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 14 May 2019, 14:08 BST
Issue No. 2654
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.