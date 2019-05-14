Pro-choice protest stands up to the bigots

Pro-choice activists gathered in central London last Saturday to oppose the annual March for Life protest.

Thousands of bigots joined the anti-abortionist march before a rally in Parliament Square.

The counter-protest was called by Abortion Rights.

Hayley is secretary of the Doctors for Choice group, which also backed the pro-choice protest.

She said, “We are seeing the rise of an American-style movement where anti-abortionists hold protests at abortion clinics.”

Connie from Queen Mary University Feminist Society said, “The right to choose is something we can’t afford to lose—we have to defend it.”