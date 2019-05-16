Brasil protests show people have power to bring down far right Bolsonaro

Huge protests gripped university campuses in Brasil on Wednesday in the biggest challenge to far right president Jair Bolsonaro since his inauguration at the beginning of the year.

Some news reports said that tens of thousands took part in the demonstrations against Bolsonaro’s plans to slash the education budget by 30 percent. Fernando Haddad, the Labour-type PT party candidate who ran against Bolsonaro, claimed, “We have more than a million people on the streets for education”.

Marches took place in over 200 cities as ordinary people went on the offensive against a man who has boasted of his opposition to rights for women and indigenous and LGBT+ people. People marched and chanted, “There will be no cuts, there will be fight” and, “Education is not a commodity”.

Marcela, a student activist from Sao Paulo, told Socialist Worker, “The movement is organised by student groups, the teachers’ union, trade union councils and most of the political organisations that oppose the government.

“The protests began in Rio de Janeiro (UFF), Brasilia (UNB) and Salvador (UFBA).

“These are public universities that were already underfunded—further cuts would lead to their closure.”

Bolsonaro is in deep trouble over a corruption scandal, having presented himself as an alternative to the corruption of the previous PT government . A court gave police permission to examine the financial records of his son Flavio on Tuesday

Marcela said, “Now it’s becoming clear that Bolsonaro was never going to be an alternative to the PT’s corrupt practices.

He is in a weak position, embattled from below and from other sections within the ruling class. “On the day before the protests, Bolsonaro stepped back from the cuts,” said Marcela. “Then he realised it would expose his weakness and recoiled from the retreat, saying he would implement the cuts.”

More protests and crucially strikes can defeat him.

There are calls for further mobilisations by secondary school students on 23 May and by the PT-aligned national student union on 30 May. And a general strike has been called for 14 June, presenting an opportunity for students, education workers and the wider working class to link together.

Workers’ Force union president Miguel Torres said, “We're going to hold a general strike which will bring Brazil to a halt—free Lula now and strike.”

The main goal of the union leaders is the freeing of PT former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. He made dangerous compromises with neoliberalism and was imprisoned on charges of corruption.

Marcela explained, “In general, the workers’ movement is tightly controlled by the union bureaucracies.

“The general strike days are actually a one-day standstill or a few hours on terms previously agreed with the bosses.

“And workers have to make up for the hours they strike.”

She added, “But the bureaucracy is under pressure to show more militancy because there is growing social unrest.”

The movement of students and workers on the streets shows the force that can bring down Bolsonaro and go on the offensive against neoliberalism.