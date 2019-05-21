Algerian students reject ruling clique

Thousands of students broke through police lines to storm government buildings in Algiers on Sunday.

A crowd of 5,000 outside Algiers university had quickly grown to more than 10,000 and then marched on the Algerian National Assembly.

The student protests were focused on rejecting the continuation of the rule of the clique at the top of the state.

On Friday of last week mass protests gripped Algerian towns and cities for the 13th consecutive week. Tens of thousands in Algiers chanted slogans demanding a civilian state and against military rule. Protesters broke police lines and stormed the Grande Poste government building.

Thousands more protested in Bordj Bou Arreridj, a town of less than 150,000.

The protests come on top of rolling strikes focused on the public sector.

On Saturday a regime source told the Reuters news agency, “There will be no elections on 4 July”. The source said that the continuing protests would make the election impossible logistically.

The escalating demands of protesters and strikers are making the existing rule increasingly tenuous.