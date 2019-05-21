Transport round-up—Stagecoach bus strike plan

Stagecoach bus drivers in Preston and Chorley are preparing to strike again.

The workers are members of the Unite union. They are paid £1 an hour less than workers in other depots.

They previously struck on 11 and 14 May, and further action is planned for this Saturday and again on 28, 31 May and 1 June.

Workers returned a thumping 98 percent vote for strikes on a turnout of 82 percent.

Tube safety victory

Tube workers are celebrating after threatened strikes scored a “major victory”. Over 1,000 workers were due to strike from Friday last week but action was called off after bosses caved in.

The RMT union members were fighting cuts to train inspection and preparation. They said the plans would endanger workers and passengers.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash paid credit to the members who delivered an overwhelming vote to strike but said “the campaign doesn’t stop here, not by a long chalk.

“We expect London Underground to reverse planned cuts to jobs under its ‘transformation’ programme and assure us there will be no further attacks on our members.”

Overground pay freze strike

Workers on the London Overground staged a 24-hour strike last week as part of their fight for decent pay.

Travel Safe Officers on the Arriva Rail London contract walked out last Thursday, following on from previous strikes earlier in May.

The RMT members are striking to end a pay freeze.