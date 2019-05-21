Fighting the racists at Soas & UCU round up

University workers and students protested against the far right Alternative fur Deutchland (AfD) party in central London on Friday of last week.
Gunnar Beck, a law lecturer at Soas University of London, is standing for the AfD in this week’s European elections.
West Thames out on strike
Workers at West Thames College began a two-day strike on Wednesday of last week.
The walkout was part of a bigger campaign by the UCU union to win pay rises for college staff.
UCU members at the college have now taken nine days of strikes as part of the campaign. They struck previously in May, and also held walkouts in March and January.
A recent ballot of UCU members delivered a
100 percent vote for strikes. A further walkout is planned for 4 June.
The UCU said that college bosses can’t blame government funding cuts for real terms pay cuts for workers. A deal last year at Capital City College Group, following eight days of strikes, gave workers a 5 percent rise.
The money is there to fund education and give workers higher pay rises.
- UCU members at Croydon College have voted by 95 percent to continue their strikes over pay. Workers at the south London college have already taken several days of strikes as part of the UCU campaign over pay.
- Workers at the University of Surrey have delivered a vote of no confidence in vice chancellor Max Lu and the university’s executive board. Some 96 percent of workers who voted backed the no confidence. It followed news of plans to sack staff at the university.
- Supporters held a protest in defence of victimised union rep Lee Humber last Saturday. Bosses at Oxford’s Ruskin College suspended Lee after the union branch delivered a vote of no confidence in the principal. Lee is the membership secretary of Ruskin College UCU.
- Voting in the UCU general secretary election was set to end on Thursday of this week. Socialist Worker is backing UCU Left candidate Jo McNeill in the election.