University workers and students protested against the far right Alternative fur Deutchland (AfD) party in central London on Friday of last week.

Gunnar Beck, a law lecturer at Soas University of London, is standing for the AfD in this week’s European elections.

West Thames out on strike

Workers at West Thames College began a two-day strike on Wednesday of last week.

The walkout was part of a bigger campaign by the UCU union to win pay rises for college staff.

UCU members at the college have now taken nine days of strikes as part of the campaign. They struck previously in May, and also held walkouts in March and January.

A recent ballot of UCU members delivered a

100 percent vote for strikes. A further walkout is planned for 4 June.

The UCU said that college bosses can’t blame government funding cuts for real terms pay cuts for workers. A deal last year at Capital City College Group, following eight days of strikes, gave workers a 5 percent rise.

The money is there to fund education and give workers higher pay rises.