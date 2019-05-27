Behind the swift rise of the Brexit Party beast

Just weeks after it was set up, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has topped the poll in the European elections in Britain.

The right wing party came first in all of the English regions apart from London, in Wales, and the majority of local authority areas.

Farage, a racist politician and former banker, is playing a long-term game to strengthen the right. Such opportunists never reveal their full agenda at the start of their projects.

Farage wants to working people’s anger and turn it against minorities. The left must battle to turn it against the establishment and the rich.

Farage did not even produce a manifesto or policies on any issue except Brexit.

He could therefore attract both those who want to tax the rich and those who want business tax cuts. He could win votes from those who want to defend the NHS and those who want to privatise it.

He has managed to present himself as a democrat standing up against an establishment that has betrayed ordinary people.

And he has been careful not to talk about immigration, unlike during the EU ­referendum campaign in 2016.

It has meant he could appeal to a broad range of Leave voters.

For example, the Brexit Party won 40 percent of the vote in Sunderland, which returned large votes for Leave in 2016 and for Labour in the 2017 general election.

Hoovered

It hoovered up support in Sunderland from Ukip, which saw its vote drop from 30 percent to 9 percent.

But Labour’s support also collapsed with its share of the vote down to 21 percent from over 40 percent in the European elections in 2014.

The Brexit referendum campaign was shaped by racism from the official Leave and Remain campaigns.

But many saw it as an opportunity to kick an out of touch establishment, with the poorer C2, D and E social groups more likely to vote Leave.

A poll by Lord Ashcroft after the European elections showed that 40 percent of C2 and 36 percent of DE voted for the Brexit Party.

The demographic at the Brexit Party rallies has been different, made up of larger numbers of well-to-do Farage fans and middle class right wingers.

The real danger is that Farage will now use racism to grow. Stopping him requires building unity among anti-racists who support Leave and Remain.

That Farage has not successfully captured the support of all Leave voters is shown by the votes in two London boroughs.

Barking and Dagenham voted Leave by 63 percent in the Brexit referendum. Labour’s vote was down in this week’s election, but it still topped the poll with 41 percent.

The Brexit Party came second with 29 percent of the vote, likely gaining from Ukip’s collapse from 28 to 5 percent.

But in Tory-controlled Bexley, which also voted Leave by 63 ­percent, the Brexit Party came first with 41 percent while Labour slumped to 13 percent.

Farage wants to take working people’s anger and turn it against minorities. The left must battle to turn it against the establishment and the rich.

Labour vote gives ammunition to party right wingers who want rid of Corbyn

The Labour Party did very poorly in the European elections—but not as badly as the Tories. It fell to third place overall, behind the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats. In Scotland it fell to fifth place, with less than a 10 percent share of the vote.

The results have triggered a party crisis, raising the prospect of a right wing challenge to Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour’s right wing hopes the party can finally be pushed into backing a second referendum and campaigning to remain in the EU.

Campaign

The party’s official policy is to campaign for a general election, with the possibility of backing a second referendum if this isn’t possible.

But deputy leader Tom Watson—who backs a second referendum—said that after the result Labour “cannot go into an election with our current Brexit position”.

Corbyn and many of his shadow ministers gave ground to this. Speaking on Monday morning, Corbyn said, “There has to be an agreement with the European Union and there then has to be a public vote.”

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Labour “must unite our party and country by taking the issue back to people in a public vote”. And shadow home secretary Diane Abbott gave ground as well.

Other figures on the left were more forceful. In a column for the Guardian newspaper prominent Corbyn supporter Paul Mason wrote that Labour “needs to unite around the strategy of remain and reform in Europe”.

He characterised the vote as essentially a split between right wing voters in “ex-industrial towns” and “internationalist and progressive politics”. And he even suggested that Labour’s success in the 2017 general election was “above all by large-scale tactical voting among Remain voters.” He also argued Labour should support Trident nuclear weapons.

But support for Brexit is not a straightforward right wing vote—just as support for Remain-backing parties is not straightforwardly left wing.

Unfortunately the left has made itself completely absent from the argument. The debate in Labour became a choice between those who argue immigration lowers wages and those who want to rescue the EU.

Corbyn has tried to balance, but now is losing his footing.

A vision for a left wing anti-austerity, anti-racist Brexit could defy the right and cut across the false divide. This must include defending migrants and the NHS, and fighting for jobs and public services.