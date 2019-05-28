Socialist Worker
New cladding tests fail

by Alistair Farrow
Issue No. 2656
Theresa May had the front to claim during her resignation speech last week that she had fought “the burning injustices that still scar our society”.

She listed Grenfell Tower as an example, forgetting how she was chased out of North Kensington, west London, in the aftermath of the fire.

A stark example of the Tories’ inadequate response to the fire came last week.

It’s taken them almost two years to set up tests on potentially hazardous cladding on buildings. And now it has emerged these checks are insufficient.

The investigations are set to be carried out by the Fire Protection Association which is linked to the insurance industry.

It intends to use a mix of non-flammable and flammable materials in its tests. Yet flammable material, not a mix, is used in most cladding.

People in North Kensington must not be left to fight against indifference on their own. Activists should join the silent walk on the second anniversary of the fire and the protests in London the day after.

Join the protest to demand justice on 15 June at 12 noon, Portland Place, London W1A 1AA bit.ly/GrenfellJune

