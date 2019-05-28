Paramedics told wrong address, hears Edson Da Costa inquest

Paramedics who were called to help Edson Da Costa were initially sent to the wrong address, an inquest has heard.

Edson died in June 2017 just days after being stopped by police on the Woodcocks estate in Beckton, east London.

An inquest into his death heard last week that paramedics were “left in the dark” after being given the wrong details.

Edson became unresponsive after several officers pinned him to the ground during the stop, and he was sprayed in the face with CS gas.

Henrietta Hill QC, representing Edson’s family, said problems with locating Edson contributed to delay in the arrival of paramedics. One police officer radioed for an ambulance at 10.05pm on 15 June 2017. The jury heard that London Ambulance Service workers were at first wrongly told by a Metropolitan Police emergency call handler that Edson was in “Woodcoat”.

Metropolitan Police communications officer Danielle Michael told the court that the office had been “noisy” at the time.

The coordinates drawn up on a police computer were for somewhere in Surrey.

Senior coroner Nadia Persaud said, “There are emergency calls. It is vital you hear the information. I’m not being critical of you. In these circumstances nearly every second counts.”

The court heard that Michael changed the location after realising a mistake had been made. But the correction wasn’t shared with the ambulance service until later.

The court heard that at 10.07pm the ambulance service was told Edson was conscious and breathing.

Seconds later an updated message said he was not breathing.

The inquest continues.