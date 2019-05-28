Reports round up: Delivery drivers strike over over pay and hours

Delivery drivers for The Doctor’s Laboratory (TDL) medical delivery service struck last week over pay.

The workers took action on 23 and 24 May. There are some 100 workers employed as delivery drivers by TDL.

Two years ago only a handful of workers were in the union—now the majority of couriers are in the IWGB union.

The union’s demands include equal terms and conditions with other workers employed by the firm. On top of this they are demanding the reversal of previous pay cuts which came as part of restructures in 2015 and 2017.

The union’s general secretary Jason Moyer-Lee said the union is targeting TDL’s clients to pressure the firm.

Warrington walkout by lorry drivers

Eddie Stobart workers in Warrington, Cheshire, have announced a series of strikes in May and June.

The lorry drivers—members of the Unite union—were transferred from the Walkers Crisps contract last year. But workers say managers haven’t honoured pay and conditions which should be protected by transfer regulations.

They are set for five-day strikes from Friday of this week and Friday of next week.

Tradeteam drivers complain over workloads

Drivers at drinks logistics company Tradeteam started voting this week on a strike over workloads.

The Unite union members in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the north Midlands are fighting unrealistic planned hours for drivers.

Pay strikes in Liverpool and Harlow hospitals

Workers at the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen hospitals were set to strike on Thursday this week.

The Unison and Unite union members are demanding ISS pays them the same rates of pay as workers directly employed by the NHS.

The action follows a victory over the same issue at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, Avon and Wiltshire mental health services workers have voted for strikes. Unison union members voted by 95 percent for strikes on a 73 percent turnout against a restructure that will hit pay and conditions.

And Support staff at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, plan to strike on Thursday of next week.

The Unison union members voted by 99 percent for strikes on an 83 percent turnout against outsourcing their jobs.

Another five strike days are planned.

Universal Credit action

Workers who manage people’s claims for the hated Universal Credit benefit began a two-day strike on Tuesday of this week to win a better service for claimants.

Members of the PCS union at Universal Credit service centres in Wolverhampton and Walsall struck on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

They say understaffing is causing people who rely on the benefit to “suffer”.

They previously struck for two days in March.

Bosses have refused demands to make staff on fixed term appointments permanent.

Strikers also demand 5,000 new staff, and limits on the number of phone calls handled by each case manager.

Manchester tram action is scheduled

Metrolink tram services in Greater Manchester could be hit by strikes over pay.

Over 200 Unite union members are set to stage a 57-hour strike from 9pm on 7 June. It will coincide with a major festival in Manchester’s Heaton Park.

Workers taking action include customer support, engineering and business support.

Bosses have offered between 1 and 5 percent.

Unite regional officer Steve Davies said, “The company has adopted a ‘divide and rule’ policy which we won’t tolerate.”

Stinking smell of a sacking at Chanel

Workers and their supporters were set to protest this Saturday outside the West London Chanel perfume store against the victimisation of a worker.

The suspension comes at the same time as workers are organising in the Unite Voices of the World union.

They are campaigning for the London Living Wage of £10.55 an hour as well as an end to excessive workloads.

Join the protest, Sat 1 June, 1.30pm, Barlow Place, W1J 6DG

Royal Mail could faces two walkouts

Postal workers at two Royal Mail delivery offices are threatening to strike over bullying and victimisation.

Members of the CWU union at the Yatton office in Bristol struck unofficially last Friday over allegations of constant bullying by managers.

They returned to work—but the CWU said they would ballot for strikes if their issues don’t get sorted.

Postal workers in Birmingham are also threatening to strike. Workers at the Shirley delivery office are balloting after bosses sacked a man diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

Will the Peter Pan bosses ever grow up?

Nursery workers in Wrexham, North Wales, could strike over union recognition.

The Unite union members at Peter Pan Children’s Nursery plan to strike for three days after bosses refused to negotiate with their union.

Aberdeen and Glasgow air strikes

Workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports are set to stage coordinated strikes from 7-10 June over pensions and pay.

Unite union members at AGS Airports are fighting bosses who want to close a defined benefit pension scheme—and against the 2019 pay offer.

Big victory at Shrewsbury

The NEU union group at Shrewsbury Colleges Group has ended a dispute after eight days of strikes and extensive talks. Their struggle ended in victory.

Workers won a fully ungraded lesson observation policy. Not only have workers gained a policy that met the demands of the union but they also experienced superb solidarity.

Around 70 teachers took action. They won support from parents, the wider union movement, the trades council and the local Labour Party.

The group is now stronger, more engaged and more cohesive.

Jean Evanson, NEU rep at Shrewsbury College

Harbinger school workers strike

NEU union members at east London’s Harbinger primary school held a three-day strike over bullying last week.

Strikers have complained of “unacceptable” behaviour from the head teacher Andy Smith.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell sent a message of support to strikers.

Strikers have also won support from parents and former students, many of whom joined the picket lines.

The walkout followed a unanimous vote for strikes in a ballot, where the turnout was 87 percent.

lGo to Harbinger Primary School NEU on Facebook for more information