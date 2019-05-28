Local government round up: Women workers win gains in Glasgow

The fight for equal pay at Glasgow City Council has reached a new chapter last week as workers began to receive details of their financial settlements.

Low paid women at the council have fought for 12 years against an unjust pay scheme that saw them paid less than men.

Some of the 16,000 workers stand to receive a payment of tens of thousands of pounds.

GMB and Unison union members staged a historic 48-hour strike in October last year—a move which brought the council to the negotiating table.

Lyn-Marie O’Hara, Unison steward and cleaning supervisor, told Socialist Worker, “Without the strike we wouldn’t be stood here today—it was pivotal.”

nStriking care workers are declaring victory after Birmingham City Council formally backed off from attacks on the service.

The council cabinet voted on Wednesday last week to stop the imposition of the “redesign” of the home enablement service.

The plans would have meant redundancies, wage cuts and privatisation.

The council’s decision is a result of solid action and political campaigning by home care workers.

Social workers' fight in West Dunbartonshire

Social work staff in West Dunbartonshire council near Glasgow were expecting the result of a strike ballot this week.

The Unison union members are fighting “unsafe practices” that put “vulnerable people at risk”.

The union pointed to “excessive workloads, inappropriate working environments and health and safety problems such as stress”. There are concerns about The Vale Health Centre and Aurora House, which, Unison claims, are “unsuitable for families to have contact visits”.

In a consultative ballot 92 percent of social work staff voted for strikes on a turnout of 87 percent.