Troublemaker’s guide to Tory leadership candidates

Welcome to the Troublemaker guide to the Tory party leadership candidates.

There are a lot of them and there may be more. But we can guarantee that whichever one wins they won’t be very nice

Matt Hancock

He wants to “kick out ugly politics”. In 2014 he shared a poem on Twitter that said the Labour Party was “full of queers”. That sort of ugly?

His contribution to culture secretary was to complain he didn’t get a car and come up with a self-promoting, but useless, app. He currently oversees the privatisation of the NHS.

Boris Johnson

He used his £275,000-a-year Daily Telegraph column to liken Muslim women in burkas to bank robbers.

This from the man who called Africans “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles”, and claimed apartheid was a “minor tyranny”.

Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid’s supporters have made much of the fact he is a second generation migrant.

But he was also a top business figure at Deutsche Bank, where he was paid around £3 million a year.

Javid has spent his time proving he is fit to lead the Tories by attacking migrants.

Rory Stewart

Wants to “break the mould” of politicians.

The Etonian is running as a “Stop Boris suicide bomber candidate.”

Michael Gove

His one achievement was to scupper Boris Johnson’s last attempt at the Tory leadership.

Gove wrote an Islamophobic book called Celsius 7/7.

He pitches himself as a thinker. But all of his thoughts are reactionary.

Dominic Raab

In 2011 Raab complained of “blatant discrimination against men” and described feminists as “among the most obnoxious bigots”.

He thinks workers in Britain are “the worst idlers in the world”.

He denies eating the same lunch every day—a chicken caesar and bacon baguette from Pret A Manger.

Jeremy Hunt

The friend of Rupert Murdoch showed determination to push through attacks on doctors that hit patient safety and paved the way for privatisation

Hunt failed to declare his involvement in a scheme involving seven flats in Southampton.

He had broken anti-money laundering legislation.

All this got him the job of foreign secretary where he does whatever he thinks Donald Trump wants.

Andrea Leadsom

Backed restrictions on same sex education.

The former city slicker has relatives who are fond of avoiding tax.

She meanwhile hopes to bring back hunting with dogs.

Esther McVey

Moved from attacking disabled people to attacking all benefit recipients with Universal Credit.

Since leaving the cabinet has claimed poor families only use food banks because they prioritise new mobile phones over food.

Sir Graham Brady

Former leader of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee is the shop steward of Tory MPs.

The man in the grey suit wants a shot at glory himself.

With remarkable loyalty and restraint he waited a whole two hours after telling May she had to resign before offering himself up for her job.

Steve Baker

Troublemaker doesn’t really remember him either. Which makes his claim, that he had faced “a lot of pressure to say I should stand”, a little odd.

The former financier is probably standing to make up the numbers.

Cuts mean 70,000 fewer nurses

Cuts will leave the NHS short of almost 70,000 nurses within five years, according to a leaked government backed report.

It also blames part of the shortfall on George Osborne’s decision to abolish bursaries and grants for student nurses in 2015.

Publication of the document, known as the NHS People Plan, has been delayed.

The draft says, “Our analysis shows a 40,000 (11 percent) shortfall [in the number of nurses needed in England] in 2018-19, which widens to 68,500 (16 percent) by 2023-24, without intervention, as demand for nurses grows faster than supply.”

And it adds, “Applications for nursing and midwifery courses have fallen since the education funding reforms, with a 31 percent decrease between 2016 and 2018.”

It says the 50 percent fall in applicants for learning-disability nursing since 2016 is particularly severe. It has also led to “significant” falls in the number of mature students and men applying.

MEPs win at expenses

The 73 lucky members of the European parliament have done OK for themselves. MEPs earn an annual salary of £90,576 plus expenses.

Each MEP gets a general allowance of £46,680 a year. Added to that is a £257,974 annual staff allowance paid directly to employees.

On top of all that, MEPs receive a personal travel allowance of £3,675 and £275 for each day they sign the register in Brussels or Strasbourg.

Assuming the Britain leaves the EU leaves on 31 October, British MEPs will take their seats on 2 July and earn £45,752 directly and £85,991 for staff salaries over four months. They would enjoy a paid holiday from 25 July to 2 September.