Reports from the international climate movement

Organisers say strikes took place in over 130 countries.

Fridays For Future India reported 63 strikes—its largest mobilisation yet.

In Pune, in the west of India, activists reported “a very diverse climate strike”.

“Climate conscious folks gathered to sing chants and then began mobilising the public,” they said.

In other cities across India strikers raged that climate justice wasn’t part of recent election campaigning. In Brussels, Belgium, thousands marched under a huge banner declaring “dinosaurs thought they had time too”.

Extinction Rebellion activists in Norway glued themselves to the front of the central bank.

Fighting

Activists were fighting “the world’s largest pension fund.”

“Our protest against the irresponsible investment of the oil fund was a success” the group said.

In Paris, the school strikes continue to grow. Sixteen year old Laure said, “The strikes keep getting bigger, more and more people are getting involved and we are very determined.”

In Stockholm, a thousands-strong demonstration rallied in the banking district of the city. Greta Thunberg said politcians should put climate change at the top of the campaigning agenda during the European elections.

Smaller scale actions took place in Brazil.

In Rio de Janeiro students delivered a letter to the state legislature which argued for climate action.