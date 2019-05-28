The things they say

‘If you have an elephant on your bed, like I do, or on your wall, like I do, or everywhere in your house, like I do, you realise that these elephants need all the help they can get’

Princess Eugenie on the elephant in the room

‘You can’t cheat it then?’

The queen after examining self-service checkouts at Sainsbury’s

‘Who’s ever wondered what someone drinking a cup of cold sick looks like in article form?’

Guardian newspaper columnist Owen Jones tweets to promote his work

‘The world is complex, and cannot be reduced to slogans’

Tory MP Jesse Norman as part of 33 Tweets to not say whether he was standing for the Tory leadership