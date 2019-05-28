Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The things they say

Issue No. 2656

‘If you have an elephant on your bed, like I do, or on your wall, like I do, or everywhere in your house, like I do, you realise that these elephants need all the help they can get’

Princess Eugenie on the elephant in the room

‘You can’t cheat it then?’

The queen after examining self-service checkouts at Sainsbury’s

‘Who’s ever wondered what someone drinking a cup of cold sick looks like in article form?’

Guardian newspaper columnist Owen Jones tweets to promote his work

‘The world is complex, and cannot be reduced to slogans’

Tory MP Jesse Norman as part of 33 Tweets to not say whether he was standing for the Tory leadership

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
Who Says?
Tue 28 May 2019, 15:29 BST
Issue No. 2656
Share this article
Related
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.