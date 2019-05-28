Strike threat forces retreat

Bosses at the University of Winchester have ruled out compulsory redundancies following a threat to strike.

UCU union members there had called five days of walkouts in response to a threat to slash 55 posts—around 10 percent of the workforce.

The action was set to begin on Tuesday of this week.

Workers were also set to start a work to rule from Thursday of this week.

The union called off the action after bosses last week agreed to rule out compulsory redundancies.

UCU official Moray McAulay said it was “frustrating that it took an overwhelming mandate for action” to force the bosses to retreat.